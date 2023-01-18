Rio Mirabal, the man who set St. Charles Catholic School on fire in 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday. Principal Heather Schlaich said the school is now back on track. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man behind a destructive church fire two years ago was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.
 
25-year-old Rios Mirabal pleaded guilty to the arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parish back in March 2021. Since then, the school has been rebuilt.
 
"We're a family. We're a faith community first and foremost and I think our faith in God guides us in everything and so we could be angry, and we could be negative but that doesn't help anybody. That doesn't do any good," Heather Schlaich, the principal at St. Charles Catholic School said.
 
Schlaich said she isn't angry that in the last five years she's spent as principal at St. Charles Catholic School they've had to go to remote learning, move school buildings twice and put millions of dollars into repairs she never thought she had to.
 
"They never prepare you for this when you're becoming a principal. It's how to have a fire drill and all those things but not how to actually handle it," she said.
 
She's not angry that a young adult, Rios Mirabal broke into the school in March of 2021, lit a candle and burned down most of the school nearly killing Father Esteban Soler while he slept in his home adjacent.
 
"Most of the damage was the rectory, the priest's home, then the school office, parish office, the gym and the lobby and there was smoke damage throughout. A lot of smoke damage to the church," she said. "So, it was about just figuring out what to do for kids that day and how to help our family cope."
 
She's not angry that she had to move all 184 kids K-8 to another location, the old Jefferson building on the South Hill while repairs were made. Or how those repairs totaled $4.9 million including $200,000 just to bus the kids to the new location.
 
"There's always associated costs and our staff had to work through their summer. Moving companies. Some things were covered but you find as you go once case-closed there's always more," she said.
 
Instead, she's grateful the school is nearly back up and running.
 
"We're almost done with the repairs. We're just about ready to sign off," she said.
 
She's also grateful her students and staff made the process easy to manage.
 
"Having a building was a big deal and not having to split our kids into multiple buildings, making sure we stay together as a family and as a community," she said.
 
She said she hopes Mirabal, who is dealing with mental health issues, gets the help he needs.
 
"That's number one for us is to have a heart. Like I said, we're praying for him, and we just really hope he's getting the help he needs and that he accepts the help," she said.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!