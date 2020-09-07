Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: September 7, 2020 @ 9:37 pm
The St. John-Endicott Cooperative Schools are canceling Tuesday Classes.
The district said the cancellation is due to nearby fires.
