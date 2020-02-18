HARRISON, Idaho - The St. Maries Fire Protection District is looking for information after its station in Harrison was damaged earlier this week, possibly by a vehicle striking it.
SMFPD says the station located on O'Gara Rd. near the Kootenai School Complex appears to have been struck by a vehicle.
Tuesday, the district said the time-frame when the damage appeared to have happened was narrowed between 12 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 16) and 5 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17).
"Whatever hit the building had a truck pulling a long trailer," SMFPD said in a post. "It appears they tried to turn around in our lot and put the trailer into the building. They did a lot of damage to the building, but we were very lucky that the trucks were not damaged."
CJ Construction helped the district close the roll-up door so that the building could remain secured and heated.
Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact either the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office or the SMFPD office at 208-245-5253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.