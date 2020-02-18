ST. MARIES, Idaho - St. Maries Fire Protection district is looking for the person who ran into their building on Monday.
Fire Chief Larry Naccarato said they realized what happened after receiving a medical call around 5 pm. Crews went to the station to respond and notice the immense damage.
Naccarato also said that after examining the parking lot, they found tire tracks which led them to believe that a large vehicle tried to make a u-turn and crashed into the building.
He said that they immediately had to board up the door so that the water tanks inside the fire trucks wouldn't freeze.
Nacarrato said that there is a lot of damage done to the building and they will have to replace the whole panel.
He said that they do not know what the vehicle looks like so they are asking if you witnessed this accident on Monday between 12 pm and 5 pm to call them at 208-245-5253.
