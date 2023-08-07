ST. MARIES, Idaho — The man accused in a suspected homicide in St. Maires made his first appearance in Benewah County Court on Monday.
Jacob Anderson, 21, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and burglary. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 21, and the bond was set at $750,000.
According to the court documents, one of the victims, a 59-year-old woman who survived the assault, suffered severe injuries. The doctors treating her said that Anderson tried to shoot her; however, the gun did not go off.
Detectives responded to the homicide investigation in St. Maires where the woman was found with blows to the head and body. Officials also found a deceased 30-year-old man with injuries on the head and chest.
The man's pants were cut numerous times as if someone was trying to retrieve an item from the pockets, according to the Affidavit.
The woman told one of the detectives that she witnessed the male who injured her in the apartment's parking lot and saw Anderson remove a rifle from his car before breaking in and harming her.
This case remains under investigation.