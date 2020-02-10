MOSCOW, Idaho - St. Mary's Catholic School in Moscow was closed on Monday, February 10, after they said more than 1/4 of their students and staff were sick.
The school said they were also closed on Friday. It wasn't due to any one specific illness, according to the school, but a series of different ones with similar symptoms like vomiting, fevers and head colds.
The school is working to clear the classrooms and is preparing to reopen on Tuesday, February 11.
