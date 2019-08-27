A local non-profit is giving students the chance to go back to school in style and also teach them a life lesson to pass on.
St. Vincent De Paul gifted over 10 families the chance to make sure their kids are dressed for success this school year.
Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer, Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson, Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley, and many other local business leaders helped the kids go on a shopping spree.
Organizers say the shopping spree is much more than just giving back; it's about paying it forward.
“Paying forward is about giving back so were hoping so we're hoping as these children grow up that they have an opportunity to give back as they become adults," Larry Riley, the executive director with St. Vincent De Paul, said.
“They'll have this same memory in their minds. So we're creating memories and moments in time for them to get ready for school but then to just really learn about what it's like to give back."
The shoppers were also given another assignment of being able to live within a budget.
St. Vincent De Paul gifted $150 to each kid.