SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit Authority is letting riders know that there may be impacts to transit service on Sunday, June 14, during another planned protest.
STA will be operating regular Sunday service for both buses and Paratransit vans. The STA Plaza will close at 10:00 a.m..
STA said that if the environment in downtown becomes unsafe for transit passengers or employees, isolated detours may be implemented. An area-wide exclusion zone could also be put in place from Indiana Avenue (north) to 4th Avenue (south) and to Hamilton Street (east) to Maple Street (west).
Transit customers are being asked to plan accordingly.
If the exclusion zone is implemented, all downtown bus routes will detour through the Jefferson Lot where supervisors will be onsite to help customers with transfers. Trips that would have started at the Plaza will begin in the Jefferson Lot.
Supervisors will also be on site at the Plaza to help customers who didn't receive notification of the emergency detour. Paratransit trips within the exclusion zone will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
