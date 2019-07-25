The Spokane Transit Authority Board of Directors approved the $20.2 million local match for the six-mile, all-electric, Central City Line project between Browne’s Addition and Spokane Community College.
The Board’s vote allows STA Chief Executive Officer, E. Susan Meyer, to create an agreement with the Federal Transit Administration to accept a $53.4 million Small Starts Grant to support the project’s capital costs.
Candace Mumm, Spokane City Councilmember and STA Board Chair said, “STA has zero debt and manages its resources carefully. That has put us in a position to fund the Central City Line’s local match while continuing to move forward with all the other beneficial transit projects underway.”
In 2014, during the project’s initial conceptual phase, the Central City Line was estimated to cost $72 million, but a new estimate increased the cost to $85.7 million. A third-party contractor estimates the project to cost $92.2 million.
“We know a lot more about the project than we did five years ago, and the economy is in a much better place,” said STA Board member and Spokane County Commissioner, Al French.
This is part of a 10-year STA Moving Forward plan to maintain and improve public transportation for the growing region.