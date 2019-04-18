STA Board meets to discuss problem bus stops on east Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you picked up a copy of The Spokesman-Review on Thursday, you probably saw the three-page ad telling the Spokane Transit Authority to "get their act together."
Part of a neighborhood improvement project, in 2017 the city reduced four lanes of traffic to two with a turn lane through the business corridor on east Sprague.
James Hanley, a business owner and member of the East Spokane Business Associate, said the changes aren't working.
"Stopping in the lane and blocking traffic isn't functioning very well," Hanley said.
The ESBA said stops supposed to take seconds, sometimes take minutes.
"We've counted as many as 70 cars backed up because of a bus stopping," Hanley said.
They believe the congestion by buses stopping blocks intersections, causes drivers to pass illegally and puts pedestrians in danger.
"STA is not treating the driving public fairly," Hanley said. "They're only worried about their buses and getting them through faster."
STA says rout 90 through the section of east Sprague is the second busiest in the city with nearly a million passengers in 2018.
Thursday, April 18, the STA board of directors met to discuss the concerns and to find possible solutions. They took public comment from business owners, bus riders and people who live in the area.
Ultimately the board voted to consider new technology to address the problem.
That technology is transit signal prioritization, which would coordinate buses traveling through the area with traffic lights to improve traffic flow.
Although there won't be any immediate changes, Hanley is hopeful that both sides can find common ground.
"We've all got to share this street. What's good for you should also be good for me,"he said.