Crews are responding to a collision involving a Spokane Transit Authority bus and a car on the South Hill Wednesday morning.
Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters are on scene at the collision on 57th in the Moran Prairie area. They say one person has been treated by medics for minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Drivers in the area can expect at least 15-minute traffic delays.
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking to get more information. This story is developing and will be updated.
Firefighters on scene car vs @spokanetransit bus on 57th #moranprairie expect traffic delays for at least 15 mins1 person treated by @SCFD8 Fire/Medics minor injury & transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/FVQtLFV9Mb— Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) March 20, 2019