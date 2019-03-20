STA vs car collision 3-20-19

Crews are responding to a collision involving a Spokane Transit Authority bus and a car on the South Hill Wednesday morning.

Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters are on scene at the collision on 57th in the Moran Prairie area. They say one person has been treated by medics for minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Drivers in the area can expect at least 15-minute traffic delays.

KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking to get more information. This story is developing and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you