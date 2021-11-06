SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority is currently seeking feedback on a newly proposed fare payment system and discounts.
The two biggest features STA is looking to introduce would be a fare capping model and a smart card or mobile app payment system.
As proposed, the fare capping policy would operate by automatically granting riders the equivalent of a day or month pass once they ride enough to qualify, which STA says will avoid overcharging customers for rides. For example, if you ride the bus once and pay $2, the next time you ride and pay an additional $2 will grant you free rides for the rest of the day, as $4 is the current cost of an all-day pass. Likewise, should you hit the $60 threshold for the cost of an adult 31-day-pass, you will get free rides for the remainder of the month.
This does raise some questions, such as when does the STA begin to tabulate your 'bill' each month, or if monthly or 2-hour passes will still be available for low income riders with medical appointments, or if riders could prepay if desired. As one Facebook commenter said, "I take the bus all the time and want to pay for the full month upfront, not 4 dollars a day for 15 days straight."
The other big change STA is seeking to make is the removal of cash payment options. Paying cash, they say, can often significantly slow down and delay buses.
While many riders have wanted an option to pay via mobile app or card for a long time, the complete eradication of a cash option does raise some concerns. For those with no mobile phone or bank card, it could be prohibitive and restrict commute options.
At present, there are many questions and concerns riders have, which is precisely why STA is so eager to hear feedback before final decisions are made in early 2022. To that end, they've created an FAQ page and storymap with explanations of their proposed changes, which bus riders are encouraged to peruse for more detailed information.