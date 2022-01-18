SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Jan. 18 around 6 p.m., Spokane Police responded to reports of a burglary and stabbing at an apartment around the 800 block of west Cora Ave.
Once on scene, a perimeter was established and K9 units deployed. While no identification of the suspects has been made, police believe they are searching for a man and a woman. The suspects allegedly committed burglary and stole a TV, stabbed a female victim, and fled the scene.
The severity of the injuries is unknown, but extensive. However, the victim was transported for care and was in stable condition at last update. Police are unsure at this time if this was a random or targeted incident.
The K9 Unit was recalled and perimeter opened around 7 p.m. If you have any information or tips regarding this incident, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
This story is still developing. Check back for updates.