EPHRATA, Wash. - The Grant County Work Release Facility in Ephrata will be closed for three months, March 1-June 1, due to staffing shortages.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says work release inmates will be temporarily moved to the Grant County Jail and work release staff will be temporarily reassigned to the jail.
The GCSO says the temporary closure is due to 20 percent of the corrections staff being on medical leave, mandatory training, residential relocating and divisional transfers.
The three-month period will allow staff members to recover from hospitalizations and return to work.
