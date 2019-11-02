UNION GAP, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued a stage one burn ban for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties due to poor air quality.
According to a released by the department, light winds and strong temperature inversions are expected into the coming week, putting people at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution.
Under a state one burn ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. The use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood-burning devices is also prohibited.
Uncertfied devices that are a home's only adequate source of heat or cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certifeid devices are allowed under the stage one burn ban.
If you think someone is burning illegally or if you are impacted by smoke, call (866) 211-6284.
The stage one burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
