SPOKANE, Wash. - A stage 1 burn ban has been put into effect by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.
As of 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, restrictions have been put in place for outdoor burning and indoor wood heating. The restrictions will be in effect until further notice.
These are the restrictions for the stage 1 "yellow" burn ban:
- The use of non EPA-certified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other non-certified wood-burning devices is prohibited in the Smoke Control Zone, unless they are a home's only adequate source of heat.
- EPA-certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.
- All outdoor burning is banned throughout Spokane County.
The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency issued the restrictions because of increasing concentrations of air pollutants, which are putting residents at potential risk.
For more information on whether your device is EPA Certified, click HERE.
