SPOKANE, Wash. - Stakeholders representing northeast Spokane residents have "passionately" opposed Mayor Nadine Woodward's proposal to convert city-owned property on N. Florida Road as a temporary warning shelter.
“City staff is continually discussing ideas and options for enhancing shelter resources. Many additions over the past several months have given us a stronger base to build from as we continue exploring partnerships and new ways to meet the need. One of the ideas we consistently hear from the community is to evaluate City-owned property as a potential resource. The rationale is it’s already under City ownership and likely quicker and easier to activate," Woodward said in a statement.
The statement from Woodward said the property might have been a good option as it already has a security fence in place and access to power.
"A decision was made to not pursue the idea any further and refocus our time and resources on the bigger picture priorities, which include a new temporary shelter location to meet emergent needs on short notice and a separate permanent shelter with day-use space and ready access to services. We will continue applying lessons learned about location, access, security, health and safety, transportation, size of space, and many other considerations as we evaluate new ideas," Woodward said.