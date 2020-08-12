According to a new study out of Stanford University, vaping is linked to a substantially increased risk of COVID-19 among teens and young adults.
Among young people who tested for COVID-19, the research found that those who vaped were five times more likely to be infected than those who didn't use e-cigarettes. The research didn't find a connection between COVID-19 and smoking conventional cigarettes alone.
“This study tells us pretty clearly that youth who are using vapes or are dual-using [e-cigarettes and cigarettes] are at elevated risk, and it’s not just a small increase in risk; it’s a big one,” the study’s lead author Shivani Mathur Gaiha said.
There were more than 4,300 participants, aged 13 to 24 years old, who lived in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories. Data was collected through online surveys conducted in May.
Participants answered questions about whether they had ever used vaping devices or combustible cigarettes, as well as whether they had vaped or smoked in the past 30 days. They were also asked if they had experienced COVID-19 symptoms, received a test or received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
