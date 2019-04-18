4-star basketball prospect Julian Strawther announces he's '110% committed' to Gonzaga University

It looks like the first of the next generation of Gonzaga Men's Basketball players has joined the team. Today on Twitter Henderson, Nevada high school senior Julian Strawther announced that he was "100% committed to Gonzaga University!!"
Strawther, 6-foot-7 basketball star has made a big name for himself at Liberty High School. He's rated at the 37th player in his class by 24/7 sports and had his pick of colleges throughout the recruiting prospect. But Gonzaga has been widely considered the favorite.
And today, in an announcement on Twitter, Strawther made that official:
"First and foremost I'd like to thank God for the blessings he has given me. Without him, none of this would be possible. Next, I thank my loving family for always caring for me, and believing in me when nobody else would. I don't know what I'd do without you guys. I love you all unconditionally. Also, my teammates and my brothers that I'd do anything for. They are always there for me whether it's basketball or not. I'd also like to thank all of my coaches, trainers, and mentors for always pushing me to be the best that I can be, and doing whatever it takes to make me better. To all the coaches who were recruiting me, I have nothing but love for you all. I thank you for believing in me, and taking a chance on me. The lessons that you have taught me will stick with me forever and the relationships we have built are lifelong. Lastly, my Mom, my everything, this is for you. Everything I do is for you. This is what you've always wanted for me. And with all of that being said, I'd like to announce that I am 110% committed to Gonzaga University!! #ZagUp"
C O M M I T T E D 🐶❤️💙 #GoZags #ZagUp 4MoM pic.twitter.com/ylJuZAavHm— ✞ Julian Strawther ✞ (@JulianStrawther) April 18, 2019
ZAG NATION WE STILL GOT BUSINESS TO HANDLE #SuggsToGonzaga LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN !! ❤️💙 @JalenSuggs2020— ✞ Julian Strawther ✞ (@JulianStrawther) April 18, 2019
At this point the team has not issued any formal announcements about Strawther, but check back for updates.