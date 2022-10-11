SPOKANE, Wash. - After closing its lobby in July, the Starbucks location at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane is closing its doors permanently on Oct. 23 in part due to safety concerns.
A Starbucks spokesperson told KHQ on Tuesday many factors go into opening and closing locations, like customer experience and safety, and there isn't a sole deciding factor.
"Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities — challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis and issues magnified by COVID," a Starbucks spokesperson said. "These challenges play out within our stores — affecting our partners, our communities and our customers alike."
In July, a Starbucks spokesperson told KHQ the lobby closure was not related to store closures nationally, including the Seattle area, saying this was a local issue instead.
Starbucks released a letter in July focused on training and safety for both employees and customers.
"We want you to know that creating a safe, welcoming and kind third place is our top priority," a letter Starbucks released over the summer said, when stores nationwide were closing. "Because simply put, we cannot serve as partners if we don’t first feel safe at work."
The employees at the 2nd and Division location will have the choice to transfer to other Starbucks stores in the area.