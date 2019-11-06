Starbucks holiday cups are back with new 'Merry' designs

The Starbucks holiday cups are back with four new very merry designs.
Starbucks has confirmed that their holiday cups will be back in stores starting November 7 in the U.S. and Canada.
The four new cups include a candy cane ribbon swirl, a pop of green and one with a merry greeting.
The Vice President of Starbucks Creative, Jen Quotsonm said, “We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers."
According to Starbucks, the creative team looked to iconic Christmas movies and music, along with more than two decades worth of Starbucks holiday cups for inspiration.
Starbucks is also offering a new holiday reusable cup which is free with the purchase of a holiday drink on November 7.
