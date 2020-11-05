Starbucks kicking off the holiday season by giving away free drinks 2020

Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 6 by giving away free holiday cups with the purchase of a holiday drink.

Customers can warm up with a peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte or eggnog latte. 

Starbucks is also, honoring tradition, launching new holiday cups. 

This year's non-denomination designs were inspired by a "Carry the Merry" theme, inviting customers to enjoy "the little moments of brightness" this holiday season.  

