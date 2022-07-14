SPOKANE, Wash. - The Starbucks on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane has closed its lobby due to safety concerns.
The drive-thru will remain open, but the lobby door will be locked. Managers there decided it wasn't safe for staff, though no incidents were specified leading up to the decision.
However, they specified this lobby closure is not related to the corporate decision to close 6 stores in Seattle and Everett due to safety concerns. The problem here, they say, is a local one, and it is not the first time they've close the lobby at this location before. At some point in the future, it may reopen.