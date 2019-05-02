Starbucks has recalled over 200,000 coffee presses due to a laceration hazard that has led to multiple injuries.
About 230,000 Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses have a press plunger knob that can break and expose a metal rod, posing a laceration hazard. Another 33,200 units were sold in Canada.
Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger knob breaking in the U.S., and one more in Canada, resulting in lacerations and puncture wounds.
The presses are sold at Starbucks stores nationwide and online from November of 2016 through January 2019.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.