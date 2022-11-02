Starbucks to bring back holiday cups for 25th year

SEATTLE, Wash. - Halloween is over and Starbucks is ready for the holiday season. The coffee chain is set to bring back holiday cups for the 25th year on Nov. 4.
Starbucks first introduced holiday cups in 1997 with a purple cup that had block-style swirls and holly leaves with specks coffee beans. Every year since, a new holiday cup has been introduced.
This year, four newly designed cups will be introduced for customers to enjoy during the holiday season along with six holiday beverages.
The Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Irish Cream Cold Brew will all be coming back. Various holiday themed food items will also be returning.