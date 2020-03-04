Starbucks will not refill reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to concerns over COVID-19, Starbucks will no longer be filling reusable cups or "for here" cups.
According to Starbucks, they will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for people who bring in reusable cups or ask for mugs that are only used in stores.
Starbucks also said they are restricting business related air travel for employees through March 31.
The President of Starbucks, Rossann Williams, said they are continuing to monitor the situation with the health and well-being of their partners and customers remaining at the top of their priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.