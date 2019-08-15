We are starting the morning out with some sprinkles, to our south near Sprague we are tracking some fast moving thunderstorms producing cloud to ground lightning. You know what we say when thunder roars head indoors! That system is continuing to track to the east and later this morning we will expect those showers to arrive in Idaho and Montana.
The good news is as we head into the second half of the day clearing skies are on the way. We will look for mostly to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures today in Spokane are set to top out in the mid to upper 80's. Skies tonight should be mostly clear.
For your Friday temperatures should be about average for this time of year, in the mid 80's. Mostly sunny skies are on the way with partly cloudy skies by tomorrow night. Looking ahead through the weekend we will continue to watch the mountains closely for showers and thunderstorm activity. Our temperatures should remain about average into at least early next week.