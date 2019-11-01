OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State election officials recently identified over 1,000 voter registration transactions that were improperly transfer, according to a release by the Washington State Secretary of State's Office.
The transactions were discovered during a routine state audit and are connected to the Washington Healthplanfinder, a health plan service that provides clients with the opportunity to register to vote when enrolling in health and dental programs.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman released a statement that reads, Our office is working closely with staff at the Exchange and our county partners to contact voters potentially impacted by this situation. Our top priority is to ensure these individuals receive a ballot and have an opportunity to participate in the upcoming general election Nov. 5.
If you are registered to vote, you are asked to log onto VoteWA.org and verify that your registration information is up-to-date and to check the status of your ballot.
A law permitting same-day registration took effect in July, allowing Washington residents to register to vote up to election day and cast their ballot until 8 p.m at county elections offices.
