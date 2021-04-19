A review by the Washington State Auditor's Office, which was conducted at Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's request, resulted in concerns raised about the City of Spokane's Community, Housing, and Human Services department. However, Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington and the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium are pushing back, saying that some of the findings are false or inaccurate.
The City of Spokane says that staff with the CHHS department raised questions about how the department was being overseen.
“Our employees raised questions about some of our processes and procedures that we felt required outside review,” Mayor Woodward said. “The State Auditor’s Office conducted a thorough examination of the concerns and provided us with excellent guidance and recommendations to avoid a repeat of this situation.”
The report, which focuses on a time period of January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2019, reported findings in the areas of procurement, sub-recipient agreements, conflicts of interests, and gifting of public funds.
Procurement - the report says that the CHHS department did not comply with city policy and procedure for two contracts awarded during 2019, both for flooring repairs of $11,400 and $13,300. The SAO says that the department could not provide documentation proving they had performed "Informal solicitations" as is required by city policy.
Sub-recipient agreements – "The department follows an informal practice to award sub-recipient services rather than relying on adopted polices and written procedures," the city says in a press release. The report says that CHHS could not provide evidence that three warming center contracts awarded in 2019 followed this practice. The contracts were worth $881,482; $740,000; and $495,841.
Conflict of interest – While reviewing the three sub-recipient agreements, the report found that in two of the three there appeared to be a conflict of interest. In one case, a former City Council member (Ben Stuckart) "participated in a sub-recipient award process that included an organization whose founders contributed to the member’s mayoral election campaign." In the second, a department director responsible for the shelter and warming center programs (Kelly Keenan) "participated in awarding the agreement and then left the City for employment with the sub-recipient." The report states that the City did not provide any evidence to resolve these potential conflicts of interest.
This is where Catholic Charities and the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium push back on the audit. In a response to the release of the report and specifically the mention of the conflict of interest, they say that the City of Spokane approached Catholic Charities in November of 2019 to operate a "low-barrier emergency center." Catholic Charities would eventually take on the $495,000 contract.
Kelly Keenan, who worked for the City of Spokane in 2019 but now works for Catholic Charities, was not involved in the negotiations, Catholic Charities says. They add that Keenan was not offered a position at Catholic Charities until "months" after leaving the city (In October of 2019), and that CCEW has been hiring former City employees "for decades."
They also add, in regards to the report saying that Stuckart, who now serves as the Executive Director for the Low Income Housing Consortium, was involved in a conflict of interest, "...This is inaccurate."
Catholic Charities and the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium take further issue with the report, stating that no current leaders with either organization were contacted by the SAO for the report. Adding, "If the former city directors had been contacted, a great deal of the factual inaccuracies in this report could have been easily avoided."
Some of the factual inaccuracies they point to include saying that the report had the CHHS budget in 2019 wrong, and that instead of the $9 million budget they laid out, their actual budget was closer to $29 million.
The fourth finding by the State Auditor's Office was gifting of public funds, where the report finds that the CHHS department "Reimbursed a consulting agency for two mortgage payments and one car loan payment for one of the agency’s employees in 2017 totaling $2,453, which are personal, non-business expenses." The report cites department staff saying that a department director approved of making the payments as an alternative form of compensation for the employee's service time.
As far as what led up to these findings discovered by the SAO, they attribute the cause to department staff feeling pressure and influence from department directors, who felt pressure and influence from a City Council member.
“I commend the Mayor and the CHHS Department for formalizing new procurement rules that should prevent future questions,” City Council President Breean Beggs said,“I believe that even the appearance of a potential conflict is concerning and will work to ensure that RFP respondents are confident that they have an equal playing field.”
In November of 2020, Mayor Woodward appointed Cupid Alexander to oversee the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services division, which includes the CHHS department.
"We have already begun learning from this and making changes to protect taxpayer resources and our employees,” Alexander said.
In response to the findings by the SAO, the City of Spokane has pledged to do the following:
- Establish protocol and implement a training program related to purchasing
- Provide additional training on Personnel Policies and Procedures regarding how to report fraud, waste, abuse, and whistleblower protections
- Embed procurement training into the onboarding of future department employees
- Review and update policies and procedures
- Require employees to use a consistent and equitable process to evaluate, select, and award agreements to sub-recipients
- Require all selection committee members to acknowledge having reviewed conflict of interest policies and procedures
- Ensure consultants are reimbursed for actual and appropriate business expenses
- Embed conflict of interest training into the onboarding process
- Provide ongoing education and review of conflict policies
- Require all employees to attend and complete the Gifting of Public Funds training
- Provide department staff training for a detailed process to use if an invoice or document is in question
The entire audit report can be read here.