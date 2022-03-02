SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the State B Basketball Tournament returns to the Spokane Arena.
In March of 2020, the State B Basketball Tournament was one of the last major sporting events in Spokane. Days later, pandemic restrictions went into place and high school sports were one of many communities greatly impacted.
Due to the pandemic, the State B Tournament was cancelled in 2021 and now that the tournament is able to resume in 2022; fans and communities from across Washington state can't wait to cheer on their basketball teams.
The first game of the tournament will tip off at 9 a.m. on March 2, 2022. For a full schedule you can click here.