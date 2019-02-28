This is part of a profile series KHQ and SWX are producing about several schools competing in the State B tournament. The full video/story will air during Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast and will be available online shortly after.
Sunnyside Christian is a small school in a small town... with big results on the hardwood.
The boys team has a chance to three-peat, chasing a chance to win its third state title in a row - something that's never been done in school history.
You know how the old saying goes: practice makes perfect. So, I stopped by Sunnyside to see what practices are like with Head Coach Dean Wagenaar.
I quickly found out that Coach Wagenaar is also Athletic Director Wagenaar... who's also Instructor Wagenaar... who's also Principal Wagenaar.
Being a principal/teacher/A.D./head coach seems out of this world, but Waegnaar said the different jobs play into the same role.
"These kids all understand that our goal at the school, my goal at the school, is to put them in the right direction to living an obedient life to God. That doesn't mean Sunday only," Wagenaar said.
There's sin everywhere, there's brokenness everywhere, and you've got to fight through it and trust God... even when you know it's going to be hard," he said.
Wagenaar's coaching philosophy includes 'process over outcome.'
"We like to win at practice first. Be the team that's most prepared," Anthony Mendoza, a junior guard, said.
"You get to know him pretty well. He's quite the character, very enthusiastic, and brings lots of energy to practice. He's quite the character," Brennan Rip, a senior forward, said.
Rip is part of a senior class (others including Lucas Dykstra, Kyler Marsh, and Ross Faber) that's grown up and played together for more than a decade.
"It'd be pretty special to win it, with us four going to school together forever. Been pretty much dreaming of winning state together since we were in kindergarten," Dykstra said.
"This would be our first chance to get a three-peat. We're in a good spot. We've never had that before, so we'd be the first class to do that. That'd be big," Rip said.
Sunnyside Christian's boys squad will play its first game against Odessa. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.