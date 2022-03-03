SPOKANE, Wash. - State B day two has begun and with comes some changes to the game schedules.
Northwest Yeshiva High School's (NWYHS) boys team will now play their 1B semi-final game #19 on Friday at 2 p.m. too accommodate players observing the Sabbath from Friday at sundown to Saturday at sundown.
The 2B boys game #18 will be pushed to 3:45 p.m. Friday.
If NWYHS loses the Friday game, they play for 3rd or 5th ay 9 p.m. Saturday alongside the championship game.
If they win, they play in the championship game at 9 p.m. Saturday.