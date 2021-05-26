SPOKANE, Wash. - The State Board of Health meeting to discuss the firing of former Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz that was scheduled for May 27 has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 1.
State Board of Health meeting discussing firing of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz pushed to next week
