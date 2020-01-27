Three University of Washington students in Seattle have been screened for novel coronavirus while the State Department has raised a travel advisory for China.
The UW students who were screened each recently traveled to Wuhan, China and developed symptoms after returning. One student, who lives off-campus, has already received negative test results.
The other two students, who live on campus, are still awaiting their test results.
These cases are not confirmed, but the students awaiting test results have been moved to isolated housing until they are cleared by Public Health - Seattle & King County.
According to the State Department, people are being advised to reconsider travel to China due to the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan.
If people must travel to China, they are advised to:
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe diseases.
- Avoid animals (dead or alive), animal markets and products that come from animals, such as uncooked meat.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
People who've traveled to China in the last 14 days and now feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing are advised to:
- Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid contact with others.
- Do not travel while sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
To read the full travel advisory, click HERE.
To read the full release from UW, click HERE.
