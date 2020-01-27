U.S. stocks are closing with sharp losses as investors worry about the potential economic impact of the outbreak of a new virus from China. The declines in the U.S. followed a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453 points, or 1.6%, to 28,535. The S&P 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.6%, to 3,243. The Nasdaq fell 175 points, or 1.9%, to 9,139. Investors headed for safer holdings. Bond rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to its lowest level since October. Gold prices also rose. Airlines and resort operators suffered steep losses.