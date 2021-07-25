SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - State fire mobilization was authorized to fight the Hardesty Valley/Otter Creek Fire in Elk and the Hazard Hill Fire in the Wandermere area.
According to Washington State Patrol, Assistant Fire Chief Howard Johnson with Spokane County Fire District 4 requested mobilization around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The two fires sparked within an hour of each other in Spokane County with both fires located in Fire District 4.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered 5 strike teams and the fires will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.