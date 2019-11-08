OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health is asking Washington vapor shops to stop making and selling vapor products containing vitamin E acetate to their customers.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vitamin E acetate was found in lung specimens of 29 patients affected by the of the vaping-associated lung disease.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the findings provide enough evidence to "strengthen the association between vitamin E acetate and lung injury. However, no single compound or ingredient has emerged as the definitive cause."
The Washington State Department of Health is now working to review the report and other evidence provided.
