The Washington State Department of Health has confirmed two cases of lung diseases related to vaping in Spokane County.
“The symptoms of these patients match what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked all state and local health jurisdictions to be on the lookout for in regards to the nationwide investigation into this matter,” said Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy. “This is now a state-wide outbreak.”
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the two cases of severe pulmonary disease include a patient in their teens and a patient in their 20's. There are now 3 confirmed cases in Washington, with all reporting vaping prior to illness.
At this point, health officials haven't identified a product, device or additive common with each case. Investigations are ongoing.
State health official continue to urge clinicians to report any known hospitalized cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping to their local health department.
“We will continue to update the public on the status of the investigation and steps they can take to protect their health,” Lofy said.
The Department of Health has a web page updating with confirmed cases in the state.