OLYMPIA, Wash. - A bill in the Washington state Senate backed by a Spokane lawmaker that would make it easier to build smaller condominiums passed unanimously on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 5058, sponsored by Sen. Mike Padden, D-Spokane, would exempt buildings with 12 or fewer units that are no more than two stories high from the definition of "multiunit residential building," essentially brining regulations for small condo buildings in line with those for townhouses or single-family homes.
"Washington has one of the lower homeownership rates in the nation, and this bill would help our state address this problem," said Padden.
During a public hearing in the Senate Law and Justice Committee in January, the bill received support from several groups and individuals, including Spokane Valley City Council member Arne Woodard.
"Throughout Washington state, including the Spokane Valley, we need more homeownership opportunities," Woodard told the committee. "Condominiums provide a great opportunity for homeownership. To capture homeownership opportunities, we need to change those Washington state laws that are preventing condominiums from being constructed."
Anthony Rafel of the Washington State Chapter of Community Association Institute (CAI) was the only person to testify against the bill at that hearing. He said CAI supports removing inspection requirements for these condos but argued it should still be necessary for builders to provide design documents.
"CAI supports greater affordability and supply of condos, but it should not be at the expense of a reasonable level of quality," said Rafel." Just including the design document shows that there's an intent to build in accordance with the code in order to keep water out of these buildings."
SB 5058 now goes to the House of Representatives for further consideration.