State leaders meet in Coeur d'Alene for Western Governors' Association conference

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Western Governors' Association (WGA) is holding its annual meeting in north Idaho, hosted by Idaho Governor Brad Little on July 26 - 28.
Topics on the agenda cover everything from cyber security, supply issues, drought and wildfire prevention.
The WGA is a region of 22 states from Washington to North Dakota and as far south as Oklahoma and Texas. It also includes Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories in the Pacific.
The governors of 8 states including Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming will be attending the 2022 conference.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will also be in attendance.
We did reach out to Washington Governor Jay Inslee as he did not RSVP and asked for statement.
“The event simply didn’t work for his calendar. He has some meetings and events around Washington this week,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said via email.
