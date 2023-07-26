BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho has directed $150 million to improve outdoor recreation over the past couple years as part of Governor Brad Little's "Idaho First" and "Leading Idaho" plans.
Governor Little has signed Executive Order 2023-03 on Wednesday to establish the Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council. They will be able to recommend projects that expand outdoor opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking and other activities.
“It’s no secret Idahoans are very passionate about the outdoors. We live, work, and play outside. Access to outdoor recreation is part of our way of life in Idaho, and it is a key driver of our economy, especially in rural Idaho. Our state boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, and much of that beauty is captured in our wonderful state parks. That is why expanding and improving outdoor recreation opportunities in our state parks was such an important priority,” Governor Little said.
Some of the investments of the money are being used for:
- Farragut State Park, Peterson Campground - $3,000,000
- Heyburn State Park, Wastewater and Water Line upgrades - $3,000,000
- Ponderosa State Park, Kokanee Cove Renovations - $2,500,000
- Eagle Island State Park, RV Campground - $11,000,000
- Thousand Springs State Park, Ritter Island Water Line replacement - $1,000,000
- Bear Lake State Park, East Beach Electrical and Water upgrades (completed) - $1,200,000
- Harriman State Park, Water and Sewer upgrades - $2,000,000
- Henry's Lake State Park, Water System upgrades (completed) - $530,000
The investments in outdoor recreation are being used to expand capacity and enhance accommodations to keep up with record attendance at the state parks.
Idaho's 30 state parks have averaged 7.4 million visitors in 2020, 2021 and 2022 showing a 27% increase over the visitation from the previous five years. We want to take care of our lands in addition to a new funding mechanism to responsibly manage and expand access to Idaho's great outdoors.