BOISE, Idaho - At the first legislative session of 2023, Idaho governor Brad Little rolled out the Idaho First plan, which aims to invest in education, improve infrastructure, strengthen the workforce, provide tax relief, and more.
Idaho residents voted overwhelmingly to improvements in education in 2022, with 80% supporting investments in public schools, including raises in pay and benefits for teachers, improving security, and bosting discretionary funding.
The Idaho First plan commits to these issues, raising starting pay for teachers to among the top 10 in the nation at $47,477 per year. Pay for all teachers will increase by nearly $7,000, adding $145 million to teacher pay statewide. School staff and teachers will also be provided an additional $27.9 million in health benefits.
"When we show teachers we support them, we’re showing families their child’s education is our priority," said Gov. Little in his address.
Additionally, the Empowering Parents grants have been made permanent, with $30 million invested to continue aiding families in need by helping cover education expenses for children.
It wasn't all education, however. Funding to enhance roadway safety features, improve local bridges, expand and improve broadband access, and pedestrian safety projects were also mentioned. Other infrastructure improvements include ensuring a stable water supply, strengthening energy efficiency and resiliency, and $100 million for the improvement of outdoor recreation and parks.
Public safety concerns were addressed with a 10% salary increase to law enforcement and funds set aside for new district facilities. A fund for a statewide drug interdiction team will also be established.
"To the people of Idaho, we are listening, and we will continue to deliver," promised Little.
For a full breakdown of the 2023 budget, including more details on the expansion to behavioral health services and the tax rebate program, visit: 2023 Legislative Session | Office of the Governor