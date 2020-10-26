BLAINE, Wash. - On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture successfully removed an Asian Giant Hornet nest.
According to WSDA, crews vacuumed the hornets out of the tree that the nest was found in.
“The eradication went very smoothly, even though our original plan had to be adapted due to the fact that the nest was in a tree, rather than the ground,” managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said. “While this is certainly a morale boost, this is only the start of our work to hopefully prevent the Asian giant hornet from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. We suspect there may be more nests in Whatcom County.”
The team stuffed dense foam padding into crevices on top and below the nest as well as wrapping the tree in cellophane to make sure the only opening led to the vacuum.
In the coming week, the WSDA Pest Program intends to cut the tree down and open it to see how big the nest was.
WSDA said they will continue to set traps through November in hopes of catching any more Asian Giant Hornets that are still in Whatcom County.
