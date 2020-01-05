BLAINE, Wash. - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee is looking into whether claims of Iranian-American's being detained at the U.S. Border are factual following a press release by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Washington Chapter.
According to the press release, CAIR-WA has been assisting more than 60 Iranian-Americans of all ages who were "detained at length and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash."
Many of those stopped at the border were returning to the United States from Vancouver, Canada following a Iranian pop concert Saturday night.
The press release goes on to say that several others were refused entry to the U.S. because Customs and Border Patrol do not have enough capacity to detain them. Individuals who were detained claim CBP agents confiscated their passports and questioned them about their political views and allegiances.
CAIR-WA's press release also claims that a source inside the Department of Homeland Security reported that a national directive has been issued to "to 'report' and detain anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or 'adversarial,' regardless of citizenship status."
In a series of tweets, Gov. Inslee said his administration received word from the DHS that no such directive was issued.
.@DHSgov has informed my office they did not issue an order to detain or refuse entry to Iranian Americans. However, we are continuing to seek answers from federal officials and talk to those caught at the border.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 5, 2020
CBP echoed the statement made by DHS, saying "social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false."
Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.— CBP (@CBP) January 5, 2020
Gov. Inslee's office is continuing to look into the claims of Iranian-American's being detained at the U.S. Border.
We've put in calls for more information to CPB and Gov. Inslee's office, but we have not heard back.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
