Spokane Valley State Representative Matt Shea may have run afoul of Washington state's campaign finance law.
The state of Washington Public Disclosure Commission has confirmed with KHQ that they have two open complaints to review involving Shea's use of surplus funds from his election account.
The first complaint was filed on December 3rd by Olympia attorney Walter Smith. Smith alleges Shea's surplus campaign account made a $3,500 donation to a group called Americans for America which is based in Centennial, Colorado. The other donation in question was a $2,000 donation to Citizens for Free Speech a nonprofit group based in Mesa, Arizona.
The other PDC complaint was filed on November 19th by Aaron Jarvis, who volunteered for Shea's Democratic opponent Ted Cummings during the 2018 elections. The complaint alleges that Shea used the surplus funds to "pay for his radio broadcasts and purchase advertising on Redoubt News."
Under Washington law, candidates may use their surplus funds in one of five ways: make reimbursements for campaign expenses; refund the money to their contributors; donate the money to the state treasury; give the surplus to their political party; or, the cash can be donated to a state-registered charity.
But according to these complaints - none of the organizations that received money from Shea are registered charities with the state of Washington.
Additionally, the Southern Poverty Law Center is describing two of the groups - Americans for America, and Citizens for Free Speech - as "far-right nonprofit organizations." SPLC describes Americans for America as an anti-muslim hate group. The other group is Citizens for Free Speech. The organization's website says its purpose is to promote "men and women of moral and religious integrity to assert their influence in their local communities by actually doing it."
The Public Disclosure Commission has given Shea until December 19th, 2018 to respond to Jarvis's complaint over his use of surplus campaign funds and December 20th to respond to Smith's complaint.
KHQ put a call in for comment to Representative Matt Shea and have been told by a spokesman that our request will be passed along to Shea.