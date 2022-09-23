OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) said it is receiving $750,000 to help prevent suicide in veterans.
The money is coming from the federal Department of Veteran Affairs and the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program.
The program is a pilot, community-based grant program that will provide financial assistance to eligible entities to provide or coordinate providing suicide prevention services to eligible Veterans and their families.
Eligible entities have been awarded one-year, renewable funding. With the funding WDVA plans to provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in the Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Island, Kittitas, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom and other rural counties across Washington state.
The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs helps connect veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earned through their military service.
WDVA offers long-term care in our four State Veteran Homes for honorably discharged veterans.
The Veteran Services and Counseling and Wellness Division provide claims assistance as well as counseling services for veterans and their family members.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at //VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.