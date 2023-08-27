NEWHALEM, Wash. —State Route 20 Cascades Highway is closed between Nehalem and Silver Star Campground as of Saturday, August 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Cross-state travel is possible using US 2, US 12 or I-90.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the road is closed due to multiple nearby wildfires. There is no ETA for when the road will reopen.
According to the Northwest Incident Management Team, the Sourdough Fire, near Diabli in the Ross Lake National Recreation Area, 7 miles northeast of Newhalem, started from a lightning strike on July 29.
The fire is now at 6,138 acres with 25% containment. As per the National Park Service in Washington, area, trail, and camp closures remain in effect.
Fire crews are partnering with the Incident Management Teams as active firefighting continues.