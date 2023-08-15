police light vault.jpg

DAVENTPORT, Wash. — State Route 25 is now open in both directions.

Updated Aug. 15 at 4:37 p.m.

One person is injured following crash that closed State Route 25 .

Updated Aug. 15 at 3:53 p.m.

State Route (SR) 25 is closed in both directions due to a collision and brush fire north of Davenport.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole which started a brush fire. 

At the moment, there are no detours and the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the area.

