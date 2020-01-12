WHITMAN COUNTY, Wa. -- Poor road conditions are forcing a closure in both directions of State Route 195 between Mile Post 23 and Mile Post 28 in Whitman County, one mile north of Pullman.
There is no alternate route or estimated time for re-opening.
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wa. -- Poor road conditions are forcing a closure in both directions of State Route 195 between Mile Post 23 and Mile Post 28 in Whitman County, one mile north of Pullman.
There is no alternate route or estimated time for re-opening.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.