Update:
TONASKET, Wash.- State Route 20 east of Tonasket has reopened after a fatal crash.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup/trailer combination.
No further details about the crash were currently available.
Previous Coverage:
TONASKET, Wash. - Deputies are on the scene of a fatal collision on State Route 20 near Tonasket.
According to Trooper John Bryant on Twitter, State Route 20 18 miles east of Tonasket in Okanogan County is fully blocked as deputies respond to the two-vehicle collision with. One fatality is reported.
People are asked to please avoid the area during the investigation.