SPOKANE, Wash. — As one Spokane county courtroom is in the process of hearing emotional testimony from parents, teachers and students involved in the Freeman school shooting, Washington lawmakers are trying to pass a statewide bill to hopefully prevent similarly tragic situations from happening in the future.
State Senate passed bill to limit high capacity magazines, local shooting range owner says it will hurt business
"On September 13th, 2017 I received the worst call of my life," one mother testifies.
"She said, 'Mom, Gracie's been shot. But we think she'll be okay,'" another woman wrote.
It's emotional testimonies like ones heard in the sentencing phase of the Freeman School shooter's trial that not only pull at your heartstrings, but highlight a disturbing trend in the U.S.
Mass shootings have steadily increased over the last decade, and some are calling it a public health crisis.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, the number of mass shootings, categorized as 4 or more people shot in one incident, has more than doubled in just 7 years, from 269 incidents in 2014 up to 693 in 2021.
There have already been 44 mass shootings this year already.
"How can you say that's not a public health issue," Anthony Fauci, the President's Chief Medical Advisor, has said publicly on the matter.
In Washington state, there were 7 in 2021, up from 5 in 2020 and 4 in 2019.
Senate Bill 5078, which would ban making and selling gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, passed through the Senate 28-20 last week.
Now it heads to the House, bringing Washington one step closer to joining 9 other states with similar restrictions.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson applauded the passage of the bill, tweeting in part, "This bill will save lives."
However, some Republican lawmakers are speaking out against the bill, claiming the restrictions could hurt people's ability to defend themselves and that it won't do anything with those magazines already in distribution.
"There's information that it doesn't work in states that already have instituted it. California is one of them," Spokane Rep. Jenny Graham (R) said.
"These magazines bans don't just affect rifles, they affect the most common, this also, many suburban urban and rural people keep that their home to protect their families," Rep. J.T. Wilcox, the Washington State House Minority Leader, said.
"That's the standard magazine that most firearms ship with." Jeremy Ball, the owner of Sharp Shooting Indoor Range said.
He said guns holding more than 10 rounds make up a lot of their gun inventory.
"Around 90%," he confirmed.
He added he believes this bill will do more damage to Washington businesses than anything else.
"Initially what this is going to do is drive all the business out of Washington state," he said.
Ball says magazines are not traceable, trackable, or controlled, so they can be purchased anywhere, like from bordering states.
"If people want access to things that they're not supposed to have, they'll get it, and so all you're doing is hurting people that follow the law," he said.
The House now has until March 10th to vote on the bill. There have been similar bills introduced in recent years, but they never passed the Senate.
If this bill gets through the House and the governor signs it into law, breaking it would be a misdemeanor, resulting in up to $5,000 in fines and a year in jail.
Of course, certain government agencies, law enforcement, military officers, and others are exempt, along with registered firearms dealers who sell to them.
Tana Kelley
